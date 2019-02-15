Go Johnny Go band at the Alconbury Sports & Social Club on February 16. Tickets are £5 from: 01480 891313. 8pm.

CAR BOOT

Huntingdon Racecourse on Sunday, sellers from 7.30am and early birds from 8.30am. Finishes at 11am.

Indoor Car Boot at the Burgess Hall, in St Ives on Sunday. Access for stall holders from 7am till 7.45am. Public entry is from 8am till midday.

Admission is 50p and free for under-16s.

ART

Art Exhibition - featuring the work of the St Neots branch of the U3A, at the St Neots Museum.

COMMUNITY EVENTS

Screen St Ives is showing Early Man (PG) on February 15 at the St Ives Corn Exchange. Tickets are £5 from the venue or online at: www.screenstives.org.uk. Doors open at 7.30pm and the film starts at 8pm.

Metal Detecting around the area at St Leonard’s Church, Southoe on February 15. Tony Haggers presents a evening of metal detecting. Tickets available on the door. 7.30pm.

St Neots Film Club presents In Between at Loves Farm House. Tickets are £5 on the door. Bar is open from 7.30pm and film starts at 8pm.

CHARITY

Charity Darts event at the RAFA Club, in St Neots, on February 16. Proceeds to St Neots Fire Station. Starts 1pm.

COMEDY

Comedy and Curry Night at the Priory Centre, in St Neots, on February 15. Tickets are £17.50 from 01480 388922.

CINEMA

St Neots Cineworld: The Kid Who Would Be King (PG); If Beale Street Could Talk (15); Instant Family (12A); Spiderman (PG) Alita: Battle Angel (12A); Green Book (12) How to Train Your Dragon: Hidden World (PG); The Lego Movie 2 (U) and Sleeping Beauty (U).

Huntingdon Cineworld: As St Neots, but also showing Mary Poppins Returns (U); Glass (15) and Happy Death Day 2U.

Check the websites for individual cinemas for film showings and times.

Email: debbie.davies@archant.co.uk