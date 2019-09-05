Over its six seasons, the series garnered three Golden Globe Awards, 15 Primetime Emmy Awards, 69 Emmy nominations in total, making Downton Abbey the most nominated non-US television show in the history of the Emmys - even earning a apecial BAFTA award and a Guinness World Record for the highest critically rated televion show.

An all-star cast returns, including Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Brendan Coyle, Michelle Dockery, Kevin Doyle, Joanne Froggatt, Matthew Goode, Harry Hadden-Paton, David Haig and Geraldine James and Maggie Smith.