Paxfest and Fun Dog Show is being held at the Queen Elizabeth II Playing Field and village hall, Little Paxton, from midday till 4.45pm.

This year's event will have an animal theme with a mini zoo and educational mobile farm and visitors can see meerkats, snakes, hissing cockroaches, scorpions and giant snails.

There will also be lambs, piglets, a goat, a cow, chickens and ducks, which can be petted.

Cllr Kathy Bishop said: "This is a community family event with musical entertainment, donkey rides, Connections Youth Bus, children's' crafts, free face painting and games. There is lots to do for all ages."

The cake competition is to bake a Victoria sponge cake. Cakes can be any size, must be edible with no fresh cream. The children's class is to decorate six cup cakes.

The handicraft competition has an animal theme and is open to adults and children.

The children's decorate a rock competition is based on an animal theme.

All competition entries should be delivered to Little Paxton Village Hall between 10.30am and 11.30am.Winners will be announced and prizes awarded at 3pm.

Parish clerk Jenny Gellatly added: "The dog show starts at 1pm with registration opening at midday and is £1.50 per dog per class. There are 16 classes, including best small, medium, and large dog classes."

There will musical entertainment from Cambridgeshire Caledonian Pipe Band who will open the event, Little Paxton School Choir, Porterhouse Jazz 6, Royston Town Band and three Mr Marvel magic shows.