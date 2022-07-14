The poster for the Eynesbury CofE School Summer Fair. - Credit: Eynesbury CofE School PTA

The Parent Teacher Association at Eynesbury CofE Primary School in St Neots has organised a Summer Fair.

The Fair will take place at the school on Saturday, July 16, from 11 am to 2 pm.

Entry to the fair is free, and everyone is welcome to enjoy a host of activities and entertainment.

Eynesbury PTA member, Stacie Swift, said: "As a new PTA trying our best to raise £7.5K for new technology equipment and bring the local community together again, we are very excited to be bringing back this event."

The Summer fair will feature a bouncy castle, games, hotdogs, crafts, face painting, glitter tattoos, a visit from Rapunzel (Emmabelle's Princess Parties) and a Pimms bar, ensuring there is something for the whole family to enjoy.

The raffle will include prizes from Xtreme360, Lakeside Kitchen and Bar and more.

The school website said: "It's going to be great!"



