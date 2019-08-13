Established in the late 1970s by a group of six in a garden shed known as 'The Paintbox', St Neots Art Group has grown to be a thriving club of keen artists using a variety of media.

The group was originally led by a well-known local artist, the late Mrs June Smith.

Membership grew steadily and now is between thirty and forty local artists. The shed soon had to be replaced with various other meeting places including local schools and church

halls.

The group holds either annual or bi-annual exhibitions; in recent times these have been in the United Reformed Church but in August they will be holding their Summer Exhibition at Art & Soul, in the centre of St Neots.

"We are delighted to be exhibiting at Art and Soul" said Lesley Cartwright.

The work is very varied, ranging from traditional watercolours to portraits and abstracts invarious media. Some of the work will be sculptures and most will be wall hung.

'Art by St Neots Art Group' will be available between August 17 and 31 in the Gallery at Art & Soul, 7 New Street, St Neots PE19 1AE.