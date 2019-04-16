Professional artist John Bell has been producing original paintings for more than 45 years.

Until recently John lived with his wife and two dogs on the picturesque island of Mallorca, but has now moved back to live in Cambridgeshire. He said: “Only the natural beauty and variety of scenes an artist can find in East Anglia could draw me back to the UK.”

The work he now creates is based in a style he first developed for illustrating books. His paintings are watercolour based, enhanced through layers and then finished with variety of mixed medium to create the effects much favoured by current art-related product manufacturers. (mediums used on each of his painting can include watercolour, acrylic, hard and soft pastel, gouache, ink, charcoal, and graphite pencil).

His work is popular with greetings card manufacturers that pay an annual licence fee to print copies from his original art. John now holds a portfolio of more than 1200 images of the paintings he has produced over the years and his agent continues to issue licenses to a variety of manufacturers worldwide.”