The Music Hall Society is coming to Papworth for a musical performance paying tribute to the Queen. - Credit: Music Hall Society

With half-term fast approaching and the pumpkin patches beginning to sprout, be sure not to miss an abundance of events taking place in Huntingdonshire for all the family to enjoy.

October 8 to October 31 - Pumpkins at Freshfields

Pick your own pumpkins from Freshfields Farm's pumpkin patch in Ramsey Forty Foot on October 8/9, October 15/16 and any day from October 21 until October 31.

October 14 to October 31 - Pumpkins at Cuckoo Bridge Nursery & Farmshop

A fun family day out for children includes picking your own pumpkins, a straw maze, mini tractors and more throughout October at the farmshop in St Ives.

Tickets are available at https://cuckoo-bridge.com/shop/events/pyo-pumpkin-patch/.

October 22 to October 29 - Horror at Hinchingbrooke Horror House

The scares and new maze are back at Hinchingbrooke Horror House, Huntingdon, with 13 sets and 90 actors lurking in the darkness, providing jumps and spooky fun.

The House is open from mid-October, and tickets can be bought online at www.enterifyoudare.co.uk.

October 22 - Crazy Bingo Party

A night of sequins, bingo and dancing with the Crazy Bingo team is taking place at the Priory Centre in St Neots from 7pm to 12am.

Tickets are £12, and the event is for over 18's only.

October 23 - Huntingdon’s Police Memorial Service

The service begins in All Saints’ Church at 2.30pm, followed by laying floral tributes at the Thinking Soldier War Memorial.

Floral tributes can be laid at The Thinking Soldier War Memorial in Huntingdon for the Police Memorial Service. - Credit: John Morris

October 27 to October 29 - The Music Hall Society presents 'The Good Old Days'

This year's performance will include many of the Queen's favourite songs as a tribute to Her Majesty, raising money for St John Ambulance.

The show is at Papworth Village Hall, and tickets can be bought at www.ticketsource.co.uk/the-music-hall-society.

October 28 - Huntingdon Fireworks

Komodo events are working closely with Magpas Air Ambulance to put on the biggest fireworks display in the area. The event starts at 5pm at Huntingdon Racecourse.

October 28 - Children's Halloween Party & Cinema

Doors open to the St Ives Corn Exchange at 1pm, and the film starts at 2pm.

The film showing will be Hotel Transylvania 2, and admission is free.

From Halloween markets and parties to Trick or Treat trails, there is plenty of spooky fun happening in Huntingdonshire. - Credit: Archant

October 28 - 'Laugh your socks off'

A family show featuring comedian Rollo and Tommy J (fresh from Britain's Got Talent) for a night of comedy, including circus skills, stand-up, dance & song.

The show starts at 7pm at the Priory Centre in St Neots. Tickets can be found at www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/st-neots/the-priory-centre.

October 29 - Ramsey Community Halloween Market

From 8am to 2pm, the public can enjoy a Halloween market special alongside the regular Saturday Community Market.

There will be other local traders, children's activities and Trick or Treating.

October 29 to October 30 - Warboys Art Exhibition

Approximately 100 works will be on display from members of the Warboys Art Group, both for viewing and for sale, from 10am to 4pm in Warboys Sports and Social Club.

October 30 - St Neots Art Group Exhibition

The exhibition gives the public a chance to buy art from local artists at Roxton Village from 10.30am to 4.30pm.

Entry is free, and refreshments are available.

October 30 - Halloween Interactive trail through the woods and Pumpkin Plod

Families can search for the Wicked Witch of Hinchingbrooke Country Park and her scary friends. If you capture them, you receive a treat.

The event starts at 11am, and tickets are required for the children.

A spooky run around the park is also happening from 9am, where runners can get dressed up and show off their costumes.

Hinchingbrooke Country Park is hosting Halloween-themed trail walks, like its 'bear hunts' and other trail walks, for children and families to enjoy. - Credit: Archant

October 31 - Huntingdon Trick or Treat Trail

From 4 to 6pm, a Halloween Town Trail will be organised through Huntingdon town centre by Huntingdon First.

Children up to 11 years old can join in the fun of going around town equipped with a map of where to 'Trick or Treat'.

LOOKING AHEAD: January 11 to January 15 - Aladdin

A pantomime of Aladdin is taking place in Burgess Hall at One Leisure St Ives with three Saturday shows and two on Sunday.

Tickets are available at www.ticketsource.co.uk/burgesshall.

If you are hosting an event that we might have missed, please contact Alexander.Gilham@archant.co.uk.












