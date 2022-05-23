File photo dated 04/06/12 of residents of Murrayfield Drive in Edinburgh, sitting down to a Jubilee street party. Plans are already being set in motion to mark the monarch's Platinum Jubilee. Issue date: Friday February 5, 2021. - Credit: PA

Excitement is beginning to build for Queen's Platinum Jubilee as the celebrations in Huntingdonshire, and here we provide details of some of the events taking place, either before, or over the bank holiday weekend of June 2-5.

Huntingdon

May 31 - Churchill Retirement Living Jubilee Tea Party at Moorhouse Lodge, from 2-4pm.

June 2 - Huntingdon Beacon Lighting Ceremony at Castle Hills, from 9:30pm. Beacon will be lit at 9.45pm.

June 2 - Rumble Live's Big family campout starts at 4pm, there will be three 60-minute woodland laser tag sessions, evening campfire food and breakfast. Tickets are £50 and entry is £20 for those who wish to camp only.

Ramsey

June 2 - Platinum Jubilee Seniors Tea Party and entertainment from 2-4pm at Ramsey Community Centre.

June 2 - A Right Royal Knees Up. Residents are invited to the 1940's camp for an open-air extravaganza featuring live music from 3:30-11:30pm. Gates open at 2pm, and attendees can bring a picnic or buy food.

June 3 - Jubilee Street Party, from 11:30-3:30pm, along Great Whyte. Bring your own picnic lunch. Music, and activities for children.

June 5 - Ramsey Jubilee Parade Pageant and service of Thanksgiving. Join the Royal British Legion and Girlguiding Ramsey to dress up and follow the parade from 9:45-10am at the fire station to Abbey Green.

A thanksgiving service for Her Majesty's Reign will then follow from 11:30 at St Thomas à Becket Church.

Godmanchester

May 29 - Royal Oaks Bowls Club Novice Bowls competition. Teams of four are invited to enter the competition, which starts at 2pm as part of the Jubilee celebrations, with entry at £2 a head.

June 4 - Outdoor Cinema on the recreation ground. Mary Poppins Returns (PG) at 3pm, followed by Cruella (PG-13) at 7:30pm. Live musical entertainment.Bring your own picnic, rug and chairs.

June 2 to June 5 - The Comrades club Jubilee weekend Beer and Cider festival. Live music, food and various fun activities are also on show from midday.

St Ives

June 2 - Coronation film and Beacon Lighting. From 6pm in the Corn Exchange, a film of the 1953 coronation will be shown before a screening of 'The Duke' by Screen St Ives.

At 9:45pm, a beacon will be lit on the roof of All Saints Parish Church, with the evening starting at 7:30pm.

June 3 - Singing in the Reign at the Corn Exchange, a selection of songs to sing-along to will be played from 7pm.

June 4 - Exercising the Freedom and Big Jubilee Concert. Parade by the Corps of the Royal Engineers, 2331 St Ives Squadron ATC, and the Army Cadets Force in Market Hill from 10am.

The Big Jubilee concert is expected to start at around 3pm, with the main concert starting at 7pm.

June 5 - The Big Broadway Lunch. The Broadway will be free of vehicles for residents to hold a giant picnic lunch with buskers and entertainers.

June 5 - Jubilee indoor street party. The Corn Exchange is hosting an indoor street party, with cakes, prosecco and coverage of the celebrations shown on a big screen.

St Neots

June 3 to June 4 - A look at the 50's exhibition at St Peter's Church, Offord Darcy, from 2-5pm, there will be a display of 1950s memorabilia showing how much life has changed in 70 years.

June 4 - St Neots Town Council's Platinum Jubilee Picnic in the Park

Held at the Regatta Meadows, live music will begin at 1pm with a day of live performers, food & drink, children's entertainment and plenty of room for picnics up until 8pm.

June 5 - Various Street parties

If you wish to get involved in some of the St Neots street parties going on, visit the Facebook group www.facebook.com/groups/1084390848608381

If you, or anyone you know, are hosting a Jubilee themed event that we may have missed, please contact Alexander.Gilham@archant.co.uk or Debbie.Davies@archant.co.uk and let us know what you have planned.