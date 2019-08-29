The Wise Children company will perform the musical from September 4-7.

Darrell Rivers is starting school with an eager mind and a fierce heart. Unfortunately, she also has quick temper. Can she learn to tolerate the infuriating Gwendoline Lacey, or value the kind-hearted Sally Hope? Can she save the school play and rescue terrified Mary Lou from the grip of a raging storm? If she can do these things anywhere, she will do them at Malory Towers.

An extremely imaginative multi art-form performance, Malory Towers includes live music, dance and animation. Malory Towers opened at the Passenger Shed in Bristol before it embarks on a nationwide tour.

Enid Blyton was an English children's writer whose books have been among the world's best-sellers since the 1930s, selling more than 600 million copies. Her most well-known titles include Noddy, Famous Five and Secret Seven.

Malory Towers is directed by Emma Rice. An English actress, director and theatre professional, Rice was previously artistic director of Cornwall-based company Kneehigh Theatre. In 2016 Rice was appointed as artistic director of Shakespeare's Globe. In 2018 she left the Globe and launched Wise Children and their premiere production of the same name.

Performances are on Wednesday - Saturday at 7.45pm, with matinee shows on Thursday and Saturday at 2.30pm.

Tickets are £21/£30/£35/£40 and available from the box office on: 01223 503333/www.cambridgeartstheatre.com.