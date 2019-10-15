The dancers are Isla Faulkner, Brooke Slowe, Victoria Gibbons, Emily Mitchell, Jasmine Sellens, Isabelle Church, Ariana Clulow and Sofia Svensson.

The girls are currently in rehearsals for a professional double-bill production of Aurora's Wedding and Ballet Études which is being staged at the Stamford Corn Exchange.

There will be performances at the venue from October 23-25.

Victoria, aged 15, who attends Hinchingbrooke School, said: "I started dancing because I always used to watch my older sister doing it and I wanted to join in."

She continued: "I'm looking forward to dancing with English Youth Ballet again so that I can work on my performance and expression.

"It will be great to meet new people. I'd like to go to a vocational dance school at 16 and then become a dancer either in a company or freelance."

English Youth Ballet (EYB) is one of the UK's largest ballet companies and previously won The Stage Award for special achievement in regional theatre.

The opportunity to watch English Youth Ballet (EYB) is a unique experience. Sell-out audiences are treated to international principal artists sharing the stage with the top up-and-coming young talent from the local area.

There are 60 of the region's most talented young dancers in the production.

For more information and tickets, go the website at: www.stamfordcornexchange.co.uk