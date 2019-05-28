The classic children's book series Elmer the Patchwork Elephant by David McKee, celebrated its 30th birthday with Elmer Day on May 25. |

To mark the event, the Burgess Hall, in St Ives, is hosting the Elmer the Patchwork Elephant Show on June 2.

This family show has is a celebration of individuality and the power of laughter and there are two show times at 11am and 2pm to make it more accessible for families.

Elephants, as everyone knows, are big, have trunks, and are grey. But Elmer is a patchwork of brilliant colours. His fun-loving and cheerful personality keeps everyone in a playful mood, until the day he gets tired of being different and tries to blend in with the herd.

Elmer the Patchwork Elephant Show, features a menagerie of 21 loveable puppets, and tells the tale of an elephant that stands out - both with his patchwork-coloured skin and his sense of humour - but ultimately realising that his friends have always valued his unique characteristics.

The show's subtle message that it is always best to be yourself, combined with the vibrant colour and cheeky humour of the main character, makes Elmer a great show for children of all ages.

INFO: There are two shows at 11am and 2pm, on June 2. Running time is 45 minutes.

Tickets are: £8.50 child and £10 adult, with a family ticket for £30 (2 adults and 2 children).

Tickets are available online at: www.ticketsource.co.uk/burgesshall by calling: 01480 388111 or visiting the box office at One Leisure, in St Ives.