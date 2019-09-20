Everyone's favourite 90s bad boys East 17 will be performing live at the venue on October 4. They have recently celebrated their first US number one with their latest song Strip.

With a distinguished track record, the band continues to go from strength to strength and in 2108 they were the most booked 90s boy band.

Original member Terry Coldwell is joined by Robbie Craig (Brit Award Nominee for Best UK Single - Artful Dodger ft Robbie Craig & Craig David, Women Trouble) and Terry Bull in performing all the fans favourite hits. After performing in concerts and festivals across Europe this summer, the band also performed in Dussledorf to a record breaking 58,000 fans.

Celebrating 25 years since Stay Another Day reached Christmas Number One, East 17 will be performing a live set on stage as part of the Burgess Hall's 90s Paradise Party.

The venue's resident DJ, the Starlite Roadshow will be also be playing a selection of 90's hits throughout the evening to get everyone in the mood for a truly 90s party night to remember.

Tickets are £16 and available from: www.ticketsource.co.uk/burgesshall or by calling: 01480 388111 or visit the box office at One Leisure in St Ives.