How to plan a stress-free day out and explore the UK’s best attractions

Promotion

Published: 1:18 PM July 6, 2021 Updated: 3:00 PM July 6, 2021

Explore local sights and visit some of the UK's best attractions when booking a day trip with Robinson's coaches. - Credit: Robinson Kimbolton

Discover unique experiences and create unforgettable memories as you explore the UK’s stunning countryside and popular seaside resorts.

Charles Robinson, owner of Robinson Kimbolton Coaches in Huntingdon, tells us more about their day trip coach excursions and the adventures that await those looking to board.

Q: What upcoming trips do you have planned?

Take a day trip to the world-renowned Norfolk Lavender fields. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A: On July 10, 2021 passengers can travel with us to explore the glorious seaside wonders at Southend-on-Sea. On July 20, we’ll be travelling to Canterbury to soak up the region’s rich history, unique architecture and cinematic views.

Later in the month we’ll venture to the panoramic Norfolk coast, spending an afternoon in sunny Hunstanton, followed by a guided tour of the world-renowned Norfolk Lavender fields.

Passengers can join us on July 29 to explore the woodland at Savill Garden, which’s part of Windsor Great Park, and enjoy a Ploughman’s Lunch and Cream Tea. Earlier in the day, we’ll take a Thames River boat cruise to Windsor.

We also have a trip planned Southwold in August, the home of golden sands, the infamous Southwold pier and Adnams brewery.

On August 12, we visit one of London’s top attractions, Kew Gardens, to explore the Royal Botanical Gardens and later in the year we’ll also take a trip to Clacton-on-Sea, York and stop by the Waddenson Manor Christmas Market on December 18.

Q: Why are coach trips one the best ways to explore the UK and how can it make planning a day out easier?

A: They’re great for anyone looking to explore some of the UK's most popular destinations. It’s a safe and easy way to get out and about after the last 18 months indoors. You’ll have the chance to see things you wouldn’t normally come across, explore the UK’s hidden gems, unearth new places and spend quality time with family and friends.

Explore the stunning woodlands and rare plant life at Kew Gardens in London. - Credit: Robinson Kimbolton

From the minute you alight the coach in the morning to the time you’re dropped off in the evening, every aspect of your trip will be taken care of by us. You’ll be picked up and dropped back minutes from your house and there’s no need to plan your journey, worry about traffic or where you’ll park once you reach your destination.

For those that can no longer drive, it’s also a great way to get out and about and experience different places.

Q: How are you helping to keep passengers safe?

A: We’ve taken extra precautions to ensure the safety of our passengers. We understand you may have anxiety about travelling at this time, but rest assured we’ve enhanced our regular cleaning protocols to keep coaches safe, social distancing will be in place, and all passengers who are able, are asked to wear face coverings on board. We’ll provide hand sanitiser, and have improved air flow on board for increased ventilation.

'It's a great way to spend quality time with friends and get out and about while staying safe.' - Credit: Robinson Kimbolton

Q: How can passengers book a trip?

A: You can explore our Day excursion brochure for news of upcoming trips. It’s easy to book - you can take a look on our website or give us a call. There’s no limit on the size of group you can book for – so whether you’re planning a day out for friends, family, a significant other or a large club or society, we’ll be here to ensure it’s a day filled with fun, laughter and joy.

Robinson Kimbolton is a local, family-run company established in 1927 by my grandfather, Stanley Robinson. He opened Robinson's Garage on the corner of the present site, repairing cars and cycles. As the business developed, a coach and taxi were added, and in 1960 we extended the garage to include a showroom and coach repair workshop.

The dealership continued to thrive, and the coach business grew. Then in 2014, we opened Robinson's Budgens of Kimbolton, which provides groceries and convenience goods for the surrounding villages and local area, and today our garage and coaches continue to deliver quality service. We have a long history of providing individuals with the transport, value and expertise they need to fulfil their travelling needs.

Visit robinsonkimbolton.co.uk/coaches to find out more and explore their upcoming trips.

Call 01480 860581 or email coaches@robinsonkimbolton.co.uk to book a place.