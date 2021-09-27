Published: 10:09 AM September 27, 2021

Tickets for next summer's Secret Garden Party sold out within hours of going on sale.

Organisers released tickets at at 6am on Sunday, September 26 for next summer’s 20th anniversary event which is being held over the weekend of July 21-24.

On Sunday morning, 70,000 people registered to apply for 15,000 tickets. Tickets were sold on a first-come-first-served basis once applications had been accepted. No artists have yet been announced.

Organiser Freddie Fellowes said: “We are thrilled and frankly totally blown away by the overwhelming response to the return of Secret Garden Party and its 20th anniversary.

"We thought that since closing our doors five years ago and then after such an isolating grim couple of years there might be some interest, but the love and enthusiasm for going back to the 'garden' has quite taken our breath away.

"There’s clearly a need to bring like-minded people together who want to meet, play, create and rejoice. It is no longer a luxury we can take for granted.

"I’d like to thank every single person who applied. Congratulations if you managed to get ticket, if not then don’t despair; SGP is about collaboration and we have kept back a fair few tickets for the most wonderful ideas that people want to bring to life in the Garden. Applications for this will open next month so get your thinking caps on… and join us next summer.”



