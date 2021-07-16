News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Things To Do in Huntingdonshire in the next few weeks

Debbie Davies

Published: 3:00 PM July 16, 2021   
The Buckfest music festival is to take place on August 21.

Here is our round-up of events in Huntingdonshire over the next few weeks.

MINIATURE RAILWAY: St Neots Miniature Railway open on Sundays in the Riverside Park, from midday till 4pm. Will also open on Wednesdays during the school holidays.
FARM AND CRAFT MARKET: Variety of traders and local producers on the Market Square, in St Neots, from 8am-1pm, on July 24. 
FAMILY FUN DAY: Free rides at Family Fun Day, organised by Huntingdon BID, on July 31 on Huntingdon Market Square, from 10am till 4pm.
HISTORY WALK: Falcons to White Lyons Walk with guide Chris Jones, on August 19, from 7.30pm-9pm. Meet at the museum in New Street. Tickets from museum.
ART EXHIBITION: St Neots Art Group exhibiting at Roxton Thatched Cottage, in High Street, Roxton on July 24/25. Art for sale, plus tea and cake. 
BAND CONCERTS: Summer Band Concerts at the Riverside Park, in St Neots, from July 25 to September 19, from 2.30pm-4.30pm.
HISTORY WALK: Merrie Old Eynesbury Walk, with guide Chris Jones, on August 5, from 7.30pm-9pm. Meet at the St Neots Museum, in New Street. Tickets £6 from the musuem.
HUNTINGDON CARNIVAL: Huntingdon Carnival and Live in the Park to return this year on August 7/8. Stalls, craft marquee, arena entertainment, food and beer tent. Opens at midday. More information about charity stalls or trade stand, contact carnival chairman, Bill Hensley on: 07767 823424.
BUCKFEST: Will take place on August 21 and tickets, priced £13 for adults and £2 for children (aged 12 and under) go on sale on June 5.  Tickets available from the following outlets: Buckden Village Club, Days of Buckden, Vinyl Revival (Buckden) Crafty Monkey (St Neots) and Music Street (Huntingdon).
AIR AND CAR SHOW: Little Gransden Air and Car Show at the Little Gransden Airfield on August 29. Includes four-hour flying display, military vehicles, stalls, food and family entertainment. Tickets available online.

ST NEOTS FOLK FESTIVAL: Takes place on September 24/25/26 at the Priory Centre, in St Neots. Information: www.stneotsfolkclub.co.uk or call: 01234 376278 All tickets available from Priory Centre or the folk club.
INFO: If you would like your event included in Things To Do, contact: debbie.davies@archant.co.uk.

