Published: 5:00 PM August 24, 2021

The Boeing Stearman is just one of the aircraft at this year's gransden airshow. - Credit: KEITH WILSON

Here is our round-up of events in the area over the next few weeks.

BAND CONCERTS: Summer Band Concerts at the Riverside Park, in St Neots, from July 25 to September 19, from 2.30pm-4.30pm.

CHARITY RUN: 10k run to raise money for Children in Need and celebrate the return of the Gransden Air and Car Show. Adults only race, to register go to: www.littlegransdenairshow.co.uk.

AIR AND CAR SHOW: Little Gransden Air and Car Show at the Little Gransden Airfield on August 29. Includes four-hour flying display, military vehicles, stalls, food and family entertainment. Tickets available online.

GRANSDEN SHOW: The Gransden Show will take place on the show field at Caxton Road in Gransden on September 25. Showground events and activities, plus country crafts, food hall and refreshments. Parking is free.Gates open at 9am. Tickets available on the gate or can be booked in advance at: www.gransdenshow.org.uk.



INFO: If you would like your event included in Things To Do, contact: debbie.davies@archant.col.uk.