Published: 4:00 PM July 30, 2021

A P51 Mustang will be at the 2021 Gransden Air Show - Credit: Phil Whalley

Here is our round-up of events in Huntingdonshire over the next few weeks.

MINIATURE RAILWAY: St Neots Miniature Railway open on Sundays in the Riverside Park, from midday till 4pm. Will also open on Wednesdays during the school holidays.

BANDS IN THE PARK at St Neots Riverside Park on Sundays until September 19. From 2.30pm till 4.30pm.

St Neots Farm and Craft Market on the Market Square, from 8am till 1pm. Wide range of produce, flowers and crafts.

MARBLE MANIA at St Neots Museum from August 14 to September 11. Family fun with giant marble run on a magnetic wall. Go to the museum's website for details about tickets.

BANDS IN THE PARK at the Queen Elizabeth Playing Field in Little Paxton on August 14, from 2.30pm till 4.30pm.

HISTORY WALK: Falcons to White Lyons Walk with guide Chris Jones, on August 19, from 7.30pm-9pm. Meet at the museum in New Street. Tickets from museum.

BAND CONCERTS: Summer Band Concerts at the Riverside Park, in St Neots, from July 25 to September 19, from 2.30pm-4.30pm.

HISTORY WALK: Merrie Old Eynesbury Walk, with guide Chris Jones, on August 5, from 7.30pm-9pm. Meet at the St Neots Museum, in New Street. Tickets £6 from the museum.

HUNTINGDON CARNIVAL: Huntingdon Carnival and Live in the Park to return this year on August 7/8. Stalls, craft marquee, arena entertainment, food and beer tent. Opens at midday. More information about charity stalls or trade stand, contact carnival chairman, Bill Hensley on: 07767 823424.

BUCKFEST: Will take place on August 21 and tickets, priced £13 for adults and £2 for children (aged 12 and under) go on sale on June 5. Tickets available from the following outlets: Buckden Village Club, Days of Buckden, Vinyl Revival (Buckden) Crafty Monkey (St Neots) and Music Street (Huntingdon).

AIR AND CAR SHOW: Little Gransden Air and Car Show at the Little Gransden Airfield on August 29. Includes four-hour flying display, military vehicles, stalls, food and family entertainment. Tickets available online.

