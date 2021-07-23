News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Property Sport E-Edition
Things To Do in Huntingdonshire over the next few weeks

Debbie Davies

Published: 1:00 PM July 23, 2021   
DSCNNCT musical festival at Crystal Lakes, near St Ives, on July 31.

DSCNNCT musical festival at Crystal Lakes, near St Ives, on July 31. - Credit: DSCNNCT

Here is our round-up of events in Huntingdonshire over the next few weeks.

MINIATURE RAILWAY: St Neots Miniature Railway open on Sundays in the Riverside Park, from midday till 4pm. Will also open on Wednesdays during the school holidays.
FAMILY FUN DAY: Free rides at Family Fun Day, organised by Huntingdon BID, on July 31 on Huntingdon Market Square, from 10am till 4pm.

DSCNNCT musical festival at Crystal Lakes, near St Ives, on July 31, starting at 11am and finishing at11pm. The types of music at the event will include Deep House, Disco, Drum n Bass, Tech House and Techno. Information and details about tickets are available on the DSCNNCT Facebook page. Tickets at Skiddle.

HISTORY WALK: Falcons to White Lyons Walk with guide Chris Jones, on August 19, from 7.30pm-9pm. Meet at the museum in New Street. Tickets from museum.
BAND CONCERTS: Summer Band Concerts at the Riverside Park, in St Neots, from July 25 to September 19, from 2.30pm-4.30pm.
HISTORY WALK: Merrie Old Eynesbury Walk, with guide Chris Jones, on August 5, from 7.30pm-9pm. Meet at the St Neots Museum, in New Street. Tickets £6 from the museum..
HUNTINGDON CARNIVAL: Huntingdon Carnival and Live in the Park to return this year on August 7/8. Stalls, craft marquee, arena entertainment, food and beer tent. Opens at midday. More information about charity stalls or trade stand, contact carnival chairman, Bill Hensley on: 07767 823424.
BUCKFEST: Will take place on August 21 and tickets, priced £13 for adults and £2 for children (aged 12 and under) go on sale on June 5.  Tickets available from the following outlets: Buckden Village Club, Days of Buckden, Vinyl Revival (Buckden) Crafty Monkey (St Neots) and Music Street (Huntingdon).
AIR AND CAR SHOW: Little Gransden Air and Car Show at the Little Gransden Airfield on August 29. Includes four-hour flying display, military vehicles, stalls, food and family entertainment. Tickets available online.

ST NEOTS FOLK FESTIVAL: Takes place on September 24/25/26 at the Priory Centre, in St Neots. Information: www.stneotsfolkclub.co.uk or call: 01234 376278 All tickets available from Priory Centre or the folk club.
INFO: If you would like your event included in Things To Do, contact: debbie.davies@archant.co.uk.

Huntingdon News

