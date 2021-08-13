News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Property Sport E-Edition
Things To Do in Cambridgeshire over the next few weeks

Author Picture Icon

Debbie Davies

Published: 4:00 PM August 13, 2021   
When Magic Goes Wrong is at the Cambridge Arts Theatre.

Here is our round-up of events in the area over the next few weeks.

MINIATURE RAILWAY: St Neots Miniature Railway open on Sundays in the Riverside Park, from midday till 4pm. Will also open on Wednesdays during the school holidays.

HISTORY WALK: Falcons to White Lyons Walk with guide Chris Jones, on August 19, from 7.30pm-9pm. Meet at the museum in New Street. Tickets from museum.

BAND CONCERTS: Summer Band Concerts at the Riverside Park, in St Neots, from July 25 to September 19, from 2.30pm-4.30pm.

COMMEMORATION HALL EVENTS: Alice in Wonderland drawing and painting on August 19, from 10am-midday. For ages four to 10 years. This activity is free. Games Workshop and an introduction to mini figure painting on August 21. Workshop with Chris Pridmore, from 9am till midday. For ages 8-plus. Free event. Down in the Jungle event with staff from Huntingdon Library, from 2pm-4pm. This activity is for children aged from three to 11 and is free. Events can be booked at: www.commhall.org.

THEATRE: Magic Goes Wrong at the Cambridge Arts Theatre till August 21. Tickets and more information from the arts theatre box office,

BUCKFEST: Will take place on August 21 and tickets, priced £13 for adults and £2 for children (aged 12 and under) go on sale on June 5.  Tickets available from the following outlets: Buckden Village Club, Days of Buckden, Vinyl Revival (Buckden) Crafty Monkey (St Neots) and Music Street (Huntingdon).

AIR AND CAR SHOW: Little Gransden Air and Car Show at the Little Gransden Airfield on August 29. Includes four-hour flying display, military vehicles, stalls, food and family entertainment. Tickets available online.


INFO: If you would like your event included in Things To Do, contact: 

