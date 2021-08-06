Published: 3:00 PM August 6, 2021

Here is our round-up of Things To Do events over the next few weeks.

MINIATURE RAILWAY: St Neots Miniature Railway open on Sundays in the Riverside Park, St Neots, from midday till 4pm. Will also open on Wednesdays during the school holidays.

KIDS GET CREATIVE: Juggling Workshop at the Commemoration Hall, Huntingdon, on August 12, from 10am till 4pm. Free event. Fun With Felt at the Commemoration Hall on August 14, from 10am-11.30 (£3.50) and Pottery Workshop, from 12-4pm (£1). Let's Be Creative at the Commemoration Hall, in Huntingdon, on August 17, from 2pm-4pm. Free session about exploring bees.

SUMMER SATURDAY at Alconbury Weald including food, drink and fun on Watch Office Green on August 14. Friends of Ermine Street Church Academy will host lawn games, face glitter, tea, coffee and cake for you to enjoy at the Pavilion. There will also be picnic benches and deckchairs for people to sit and relax.

HISTORY WALK: Falcons to White Lyons Walk with guide Chris Jones, on August 19, from 7.30pm-9pm. Meet at the museum in New Street. Tickets from museum.

BAND CONCERTS: Summer Band Concerts at the Riverside Park, in St Neots, from July 25 to September 19, from 2.30pm-4.30pm.

BUCKFEST: Will take place on August 21 and tickets, priced £13 for adults and £2 for children (aged 12 and under) go on sale on June 5. Tickets available from the following outlets: Buckden Village Club, Days of Buckden, Vinyl Revival (Buckden) Crafty Monkey (St Neots) and Music Street (Huntingdon).

HORRIBLE HISTORIES: Barmy Britain at the Cambridge Arts Theatre, from August 24-28. Tickets are £20 for adults and £15 for children and are available from the theatre's website.

AIR AND CAR SHOW: Little Gransden Air and Car Show at the Little Gransden Airfield on August 29. Includes four-hour flying display, military vehicles, stalls, food and family entertainment. Tickets available online.

A MOMENT IN TIME: The Centre Theatre Players and the Vicky Grant School of Dance will perform this show on September 10/11 at the Burgess Hall, in St Ives. Tickets available by calling: 07555394697, weekdays between 6pm-9pm.

Haunted History of Huntingdonshire book signing with Mark Egerton at the Commemoration Hall in Huntingdon on Saturday, October 16. Tales, history and book signing, from 5pm-6pm.

INFO: If you would like your event included in Things To Do, contact: debbie.davies@archant.co.uk.



