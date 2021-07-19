News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > Things to do >

Start of band concert season at Riverside Park

Author Picture Icon

Debbie Davies

Published: 4:00 PM July 19, 2021   
Bands in the Park at the riverside in St Neots.

Bands in the Park at the riverside in St Neots. - Credit: SNTC

A series of summer band concerts in the beautiful setting of the Riverside Park, in St Neots, kicks off this weekend (July 25)

The concerts, take place from 2.30pm till 4.30pm, and will run weekly until September 19. The bands will be on the grass area alongside the Ambiance Cafe at the Riverside Park.

Due to Covid restrictions being lifted on July 19, the performances are permitted to proceed without a limitation on visitor numbers. However, St Neots Town Council still request the public to exercise caution and respect other park users by enjoying the concerts in a safe, socially distanced way.

Hand sanitising stations will still be available for public use and hand washing facilities are also available in the nearby public convenience. As concerts take place open air, they are occasionally cancelled due to inclement weather. Follow the Town Council’s Facebook page @stneotstowncouncil for live updates.




You may also want to watch:

Freedom Day
St Neots News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A man has died in a fatal collision last night July 12. 

Man in his 30s dies after suspected alcohol-fuelled crash

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Plans for a new bypass on the A141 in Huntingdon will be discussed at a combined authority meeting.

Cambridgeshire Highways

New A141 Huntingdon bypass to 'reduce congestion and improve safety'

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
A serious crash shutting the A141 has happened earlier this morning. 

Serious collision on A141 near Huntingdon causing delays

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Floods inflicted £3.8m worth of damage in less than a day to 20 businesses in St Ives on December 23/24.

Flooding

Flood damage bill to businesses in St Ives hits £3m

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus