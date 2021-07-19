Published: 4:00 PM July 19, 2021

Bands in the Park at the riverside in St Neots. - Credit: SNTC

A series of summer band concerts in the beautiful setting of the Riverside Park, in St Neots, kicks off this weekend (July 25)

The concerts, take place from 2.30pm till 4.30pm, and will run weekly until September 19. The bands will be on the grass area alongside the Ambiance Cafe at the Riverside Park.

Due to Covid restrictions being lifted on July 19, the performances are permitted to proceed without a limitation on visitor numbers. However, St Neots Town Council still request the public to exercise caution and respect other park users by enjoying the concerts in a safe, socially distanced way.

Hand sanitising stations will still be available for public use and hand washing facilities are also available in the nearby public convenience. As concerts take place open air, they are occasionally cancelled due to inclement weather. Follow the Town Council’s Facebook page @stneotstowncouncil for live updates.











