Find out more about Cromwell's Huntingdon with walks and activities

Debbie Davies

Published: 4:00 PM August 9, 2022
A surgeon's kit used in Cromwell's time.

The Cromwell Museum has organised a series of activities throughout August, including Workshop Wednesday craft activities for families, and guided walks of Cromwell’s Huntingdon.

The workshops all focus on a different aspect of 17th Century life and include replica items for visitors to handle, and a craft activity for children to enjoy and take away.

On Wednesday, August 17,  you can meet a barber-surgeon, discover how illnesses and injuries were treated during the civil wars, and try your hand at making your own herbal remedy.

The Museum is also staging an evening guided walk on August 18 and September 1, which start at 7pm, and will explore Cromwell’s Huntingdon. This provides a chance to join the Museum’s curator Stuart Orme for an entertaining and informative guided walk around the centre of Huntingdon, to find out more about what life was like in Cromwell’s time and his connections to the town. The walk includes stories about royal visits, Civil War battles and even witch trials.

The museum is hosting guided walks around Huntingdon.

Stuart Orme, Curator of the Cromwell Museum says "With the school holidays in full swing, we know that lots of families are looking for things to do. As well as exploring some of the remarkable objects we have on display, this is a great chance for families to find out more about life 350 years ago and have a go at some fun activities.”

Children can have fun and learn at the activity sessions.

Situated in the heart of Huntingdon, just off the High Street, the Cromwell Museum holds the best collection of objects relating to the life and times of Oliver Cromwell on public display in the world. The collection comprises around 700 items, including portraits, clothing, miniatures, arms and armour, historical documents written by or about Cromwell, and one of his death masks.

The Museum is in the former Huntingdon Grammar School building, which was where Oliver Cromwell went to school. 

Workshop Wednesday activities run from midday till 4pm. There’s no need to book and activities are free (although donations are welcomed). The Cromwell’s Huntingdon Guided walk costs £6 per adult, £4 for concessions and can be pre-booked via the Museum’s website at www.cromwellmuseum.org .


