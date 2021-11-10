News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
Some of this week's Readers Photos

Author Picture Icon

Debbie Davies

Published: 7:49 PM November 10, 2021
Lucy Horton-Hiron took her photo of a sunflower in Sunflower.

Lucy Horton-Hiron took her photo of a sunflower in Sunflower. - Credit: LUCY HORTON-HIRON

Here are a few of our Readers' Photos for this week. Would you like to submit a photograph for The Hunts Post which may be used online and in print? Send it to: editor@huntspost.co.uk. We prefer Jpeg images and please include your full name and a short description of what you have photographed.

David Denton took this image of a Munjac deer in Meadow Lane in St Ives.

David Denton took this image of a Munjac deer in Meadow Lane in St Ives. - Credit: DAVID DENTON

Jane Lamberton, from Eynesbury, sent us her photo of fungi at Woburn Park.

Jane Lamberton, from Eynesbury, sent us her photo of fungi at Woburn Park. - Credit: JANE LAMBERTON

Graham Davey took his photo at Houghton Mill.

Graham Davey took his photo at Houghton Mill. - Credit: GRAHAM DAVEY

Mags Frost took a picture of a Sycamore tree in Huntingdon.

Mags Frost took a picture of a Sycamore tree in Huntingdon. - Credit: MAGS FROST

Gerry Brown sent us this image which he took in Ramsey.

Gerry Brown sent us this image which he took in Ramsey. - Credit: GERRY BROWN







Huntingdon News
St Neots News

