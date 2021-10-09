News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Property Sport E-Edition
Comedian Russell Kane to perform in Huntingdon

Debbie Davies

Published: 10:26 AM October 9, 2021   
Russell Kane to perform in Huntingdon in December.

Russell Kane to perform in Huntingdon in December. - Credit: RUSSELL KANE

Events are now back up and running at the Hinchingbrooke Performing Centre.

Stone Roses tribute band, Resurrection, will perform at the venue on November 12.

The show starts at 8.30pm and tickets are £17 (£15 for NHS staff).
Multi-award winning comedian Russell Kane will take to the stage on December 4.

Kane also adds presenter, actor, author and scriptwriter to his list of talents and is best known as the host of three series of Live At The Electric, his regular appearances on Live At Apollo, Unzipped, Celebrity Juice and I Am Celebrity Get Me Out of Here Now.

Kane was nominated four times for the prestigious Edinburgh Comedy Awards before winning Best Show in 2010.

The show starts at 8pm and tickets are £21 (£19 NHS staff). Tickets from: 01223 357851.

Huntingdon News

