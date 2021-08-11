Published: 4:00 PM August 11, 2021

The president of the St Neots St Mary's Rotary Club and other members have paid a visit to the Riverside Miniature Railway (RMR) in St Neots.

Richard Shaw MBE together with four club members went along to the facility at the town's Riverside Park for an update on new developments and future plans.

The club has been closely involved with the RMR from its inception and has helped in financing a number of items including the Spirit of Rotary engine seen most weekends pulling the carriages.

The club is keen to promote environmental issues this year and Richard spoke with Ivan Hewlett, founder of the RMR, as to how the club can help to develop the environmental appeal of the railway.

"The RMR has become a tremendous asset to St Neots and now regularly attracts up to 500 members of the public on a fine Sunday to enjoy the ride, many of whom are now travelling into St Neots from further afield to enjoy the amenity and the other facilities of the Riverside Park," said Mr Shaw.

Rotarian Nick Burr (standing) and his guide dog Amber who later enjoyed a ride on the train. - Credit: ST NEOTS ST MARYS ROTARY



