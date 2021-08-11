News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Property Sport E-Edition
New plans in progress for town's miniature railway

Author Picture Icon

Debbie Davies

Published: 4:00 PM August 11, 2021   
Ivan Hewlett, driving, with Richard Shaw, Sue Shaw and Peter Hodge.

Ivan Hewlett driving the Spirit of Rotary engine with Richard Shaw, Sue Shaw and Peter Hodge. - Credit: ST NEOTS ST MARY'S ROTARY

The president of the St Neots St Mary's Rotary Club and other members have paid a visit to the Riverside Miniature Railway (RMR) in St Neots.

Richard Shaw MBE together with four club members went along to the facility at the town's Riverside Park for an update on new developments and future plans.

The club has been closely involved with the RMR from its inception and has helped in financing a number of items including the Spirit of Rotary engine seen most weekends pulling the carriages.

The club is keen to promote environmental issues this year and Richard spoke with Ivan Hewlett, founder of the RMR, as to how the club can help to develop the environmental appeal of the railway.

"The RMR has become a tremendous asset to St Neots and now regularly attracts up to 500 members of the public on a fine Sunday to enjoy the ride, many of whom are now travelling into St Neots from further afield to enjoy the amenity and the other facilities of the Riverside Park," said Mr Shaw.

Rotarian Nick Burr and his guide dog Amber at St Neots.

Rotarian Nick Burr (standing) and his guide dog Amber who later enjoyed a ride on the train. - Credit: ST NEOTS ST MARYS ROTARY


St Neots News

