News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
The Hunts Post > Things to do >

Review: Indian food elevated to a whole new level

Author Picture Icon

Debbie Davies

Published: 12:07 PM November 14, 2021
The main course was delicious with the best onion bhajis we have ever tasted.

The main course was delicious with the best onion bhajis we have ever tasted. - Credit: HUNTS POST

Most people love Indian food but imagine fine dining combined with traditional recipes from the region of India where the chef grew up, and some incredibly helpful and knowledgeable staff and it takes the experience to a whole new level.

Chef Manish Matthew heads up a team of talented chefs who are focused on experimenting and developing dishes which has resulted in a really exciting menu choice .

Chef Manish Mathew at Rose & Mango in St Neots.

Chef Manish Mathew at Rose & Mango in St Neots. - Credit: ROSE & MANGO

Maneesh originates from Kerala  and he spoke passionately and enthusiastically about his home and the fact that many of his recipes have been passed down from his mother. He shared his fond memories of watching his mother and other women in the village cooking food using the freshest ingredients found in the region.

Kerala is a coastal region, a narrow strip of land with the Arabian sea on one side and Western Ghats on the other. It is famous for its cultivation of spices and this and its geography is reflected in some mouthwatering seafood delicacies you see on the menu

The menu is helpfully colour coded with spice levels for Mild, Mid and Spicy and the staff were extremely knowledgeable about the ingredients in the dishes.

You may also want to watch:

Generally an Indian meal starts with poppadoms and pickles and chutneys, but even this was elevated to a new level at Rose & Mango with some delicious combinations and the waiter took the time to explain each one.

Inside the Rose & Mango restaurant in St Neots.

Inside the Rose & Mango restaurant in St Neots. - Credit: HUNTS POST

My dining partner and I chose the Allepey Prawn Curry - tiger prawns cooked in mango, ginger and coconut milk - which was mouth-watering and the Chicken Tikka Masala, also delicious. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Poundstretcher is closing down in St Ives
  2. 2 'Good' Ofsted rating for Huntingdon school
  3. 3 Communities prepare for Remembrance Day
  1. 4 Full list of Christmas markets in Huntingdonshire this year
  2. 5 Minibus driver guilty of dangerous driving after three passengers killed
  3. 6 ‘Savage and shocking’ stabbing inside prison 
  4. 7 Remembrance service held in Huntingdon to mark Armistice Day
  5. 8 P H Gammons in Ramsey says business is picking up after pandemic
  6. 9 Rape probe detectives hunt for witnesses 
  7. 10 Organisers of Hemingford Firework display issue apology

We also ordered some coconut rice, naan bread and onion bhaji. The onion bhajis are cooked with fresh spinach and water chestnuts, and we both agreed they were the best we had ever tasted.

We had a trio of desserts - again, a lovely change from the usual offering of ice creams, and although we were very full, we just couldn't resist and each one was beautifully presented and tasted wonderful.

The trio of desserts at Rose & Mango in St Neots.

The trio of desserts at Rose & Mango in St Neots. - Credit: HUNTS POST

If you would like more information about Rose & Mango, which is at 12, High Street, St Neots, go to the website at: www.roseandmango.com. There are also take-away and delivery options.





Food Reviews
St Neots News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A man has been hit by a car in St Ives

Cambs Live

Paramedics attend to Pedestrian who has been hit by a car in St Ives

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Rebecca Chambers the owner of The Shopkeepers Daughter is asking people to support their local high street. 

New shop in St Neots is 'love letter to my dad'

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
TING Bus Service is a success

TING bus service is roaring success in its first month

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Somersham high street at 3pm today

Cambs Live

Chaos as mobile home brings village to standstill

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon