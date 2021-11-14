Review: Indian food elevated to a whole new level

The main course was delicious with the best onion bhajis we have ever tasted. - Credit: HUNTS POST

Most people love Indian food but imagine fine dining combined with traditional recipes from the region of India where the chef grew up, and some incredibly helpful and knowledgeable staff and it takes the experience to a whole new level.

Chef Manish Matthew heads up a team of talented chefs who are focused on experimenting and developing dishes which has resulted in a really exciting menu choice .

Chef Manish Mathew at Rose & Mango in St Neots. - Credit: ROSE & MANGO

Maneesh originates from Kerala and he spoke passionately and enthusiastically about his home and the fact that many of his recipes have been passed down from his mother. He shared his fond memories of watching his mother and other women in the village cooking food using the freshest ingredients found in the region.

Kerala is a coastal region, a narrow strip of land with the Arabian sea on one side and Western Ghats on the other. It is famous for its cultivation of spices and this and its geography is reflected in some mouthwatering seafood delicacies you see on the menu

The menu is helpfully colour coded with spice levels for Mild, Mid and Spicy and the staff were extremely knowledgeable about the ingredients in the dishes.

Generally an Indian meal starts with poppadoms and pickles and chutneys, but even this was elevated to a new level at Rose & Mango with some delicious combinations and the waiter took the time to explain each one.

Inside the Rose & Mango restaurant in St Neots. - Credit: HUNTS POST

My dining partner and I chose the Allepey Prawn Curry - tiger prawns cooked in mango, ginger and coconut milk - which was mouth-watering and the Chicken Tikka Masala, also delicious.

We also ordered some coconut rice, naan bread and onion bhaji. The onion bhajis are cooked with fresh spinach and water chestnuts, and we both agreed they were the best we had ever tasted.

We had a trio of desserts - again, a lovely change from the usual offering of ice creams, and although we were very full, we just couldn't resist and each one was beautifully presented and tasted wonderful.

The trio of desserts at Rose & Mango in St Neots. - Credit: HUNTS POST

If you would like more information about Rose & Mango, which is at 12, High Street, St Neots, go to the website at: www.roseandmango.com. There are also take-away and delivery options.















