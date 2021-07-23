Book Review: Llama Out Loud! by Annabelle Sami
Kate Smith
Published: 4:00 PM July 23, 2021
- Credit: WATERSTONES
The laugh-out-loud, funny and wonderful story of a young girl who meets a llama!
Yasmin, is 10 years old and lives with her noisy, big family in the East End of London.
Yasmin does not speak much as her family tends to do all the talking for her.
Her life is turned upside down when she buys a toy llama at the local market.
The llama is called Levi and he talks a lot and manages to get Yasmin into all sorts of trouble.
This book is entertaining and hilarious, a must summer read for both children and parents.
Most Read
- 1 Mother sends warning over 'disgraceful' care of six-year-old daughter
- 2 Day of action at Camp Beagle as protesters demand release of puppies
- 3 Aquapark boss hits back at threat of enforcement
- 4 'People are angry' - hundreds protest outside Camp Beagle
- 5 Hospitals temporarily reintroduce restrictions for visitors
- 6 Protestors demand so-called beagle puppy ‘death camp’ is shut down
- 7 Plea for caution as Covid-19 rates rise
- 8 Strictly's Anton and Giovanni dazzle in sensational return to live theatre
- 9 Is this striking 20ft palm tree the biggest in Huntingdonshire?
- 10 Mayor fumes over ‘amateur’ foster carers claim
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus