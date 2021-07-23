News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Property Sport E-Edition
Book Review: Llama Out Loud! by Annabelle Sami

Kate Smith

Published: 4:00 PM July 23, 2021   
Llama Out Loud by Anabelle Sami.

Llama Out Loud by Anabelle Sami. - Credit: WATERSTONES

The laugh-out-loud, funny and wonderful story of a young girl who meets a llama!

Yasmin, is 10 years old and lives with her noisy, big family in the East End of London. 

Yasmin does not speak much as her family tends to do all the talking for her.

Her life is turned upside down when she buys a toy llama at the local market.

The llama is called Levi and he talks a lot and manages to get Yasmin into all sorts of trouble. 

This book is entertaining and hilarious, a must summer read for both children and parents. 

