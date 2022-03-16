Registration is now open for a PaintRush event in St Neots this summer.Paint Rush 2022, organised by the Sue Ryder St John's Hospice charity, takes place on June 26.The colourful 5km fun run will take place at the Riverside Park in St Neots.Joanne Landucci, community fundraiser at Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice who is helping to organise the event, said: “PaintRush is a bold and beautiful event to brighten up summer. You can walk, jog, skip or run around the course, getting showered in multi-coloured paint while supporting a much-loved local charity. “It’s a fab event for all the family too - we welcome children taking part from age five upwards. Why not put the date in your diary, sign up and come join us? You’ll cross the finish line covered in colour with a big smile on your face, while taking home some amazing memories and the feel good factor that you’ve helped local families needing support.” Registration for the event is open now at: www.sueryder.org/stjohnspaintrush Standard tickets cost £18 per adult, and £12 per young adult (12 to 17 years) and children aged 5 to 12 cost £8, but those signing up before the end of March will receive 20 per cent off the ticket price.



