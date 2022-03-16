Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
The Hunts Post > Things to do >

Register now for Paint Rush event in St Neots

Author Picture Icon

Debbie Davies

Published: 10:00 AM March 16, 2022
It's time to sign up for this summer's Paint Rush event in St Neots.

It's time to sign up for this summer's Paint Rush event in St Neots. - Credit: SUE RYDER

Registration is now open for a PaintRush event in St Neots this summer.Paint Rush 2022, organised by the Sue Ryder St John's Hospice charity, takes place on June 26.The colourful 5km fun run will take place at the Riverside Park in St Neots.Joanne Landucci, community fundraiser at Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice who is helping to organise the event, said: “PaintRush is a bold and beautiful event to brighten up summer. You can walk, jog, skip or run around the course, getting showered in multi-coloured paint while supporting a much-loved local charity. “It’s a fab event for all the family too - we welcome children taking part from age five upwards. Why not put the date in your diary, sign up and come join us? You’ll cross the finish line covered in colour with a big smile on your face, while taking home some amazing memories and the feel good factor that you’ve helped local families needing support.” Registration for the event is open now at:  www.sueryder.org/stjohnspaintrush Standard tickets cost £18 per adult, and £12 per young adult (12 to 17 years) and children aged 5 to 12 cost £8, but those signing up before the end of March will receive 20 per cent off the ticket price.           


St Neots News

Don't Miss

A new B&M store is set to open this month on Newtown Road in Ramsey.

Retail

New B&M superstore to replace town’s closed down Poundstretcher

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Police have closed North Road in St Ives this afternoon (March 11).

Cambs Live News | Updated

Updates as police close road in St Ives near A1096 after ‘bad accident’

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Callum Lenk, Jason Lenk and a holdall which contained 17kg of cocaine at Callum's house in Haddenham, Cambridgeshire

Cambs Live News

Drug-dealing father and son jailed after £3m cocaine found in Cambs home

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Marilyn Smith should have received a Tetanus booster jab after injuring her leg. 

Health Care

Woman received 'whistle blower' letters about poor medical treatment

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon