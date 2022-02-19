Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
Here are some of our Readers' Photos for this week

Debbie Davies

Published: 2:00 PM February 19, 2022
Ken Challenger captured this photo in his garden in Brampton. 

Ken Challenger captured this photo in his garden in Brampton. - Credit: KEN CHALLENGER

Here are some of our Readers' Photos for this week. Our current theme is 'winter' but we are happy to accept images for Spring or other subject matter.

If you would like to send a picture to The Hunts Post for publication, in print and online, we prefer jpeg images. Please include your full name and a brief description of what you have taken.

Send your photos to The Hunts Post at: editor@archant.co.uk.

Ken Challenger captured this robin in his garden at Brampton. 

Ken Challenger captured this robin in his garden at Brampton. - Credit: KEN CHALLENGER

Peter Hagger took his image at Anglesey Abbey. 

Peter Hagger took his image at Anglesey Abbey. - Credit: PETER HAGGER

John Le Gassick captured this garden green woodpecker in his garden in St Ives. 

John Le Gassick captured this garden green woodpecker in his garden in St Ives. - Credit: JOHN LE GASSICK








