Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
The Hunts Post > Things to do >

Our child book of the week is: The Owl who was Afraid of the Dark

Logo Icon

Jacqui Howchin

Published: 11:00 AM February 19, 2022
The Owl who was Afraid of the Dark by Jill Tomlinson.

The Owl who was Afraid of the Dark by Jill Tomlinson. - Credit: WATERSTONES ST NEOTS

The Owl who is Afraid of the Dark is a much beloved children's classic and recently elevated to Royal status as it was the book that the Duchess of Cambridge chose to read on BBC's Cbeebies Bedtime Story to mark Mental Health Week.

Plop the baby owl is afraid of the dark which for an owl is a really big problem. His mother decides that he needs to learn more about the dark and so sends him out of the nest to meet others and find out what exactly what it is he is scared of.

He learns that the dark can be exciting and fun as well as necessary and fascinating, and soon overcomes his fear and is able to enjoy going out hunting with his father.

Told in a gently humorous way this is the perfect story to help small children overcome those night time fears and anxieties.

Each little chapter is a story in itself so perfect for a bedtime story to take you through the week.

Columnists
Books
St Neots News

Don't Miss

The crash between a car and a lorry happened outside Tesco on Needingworth Road in St Ives yesterday (February 15).

Cambs Live News

Man who died in A1123 St Ives crash suffered medical episode

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Repairs planned at Little Paxton Bridge

Travel Features

Disruption warning over bridge repairs in St Neots and St Ives

Julian Makey

person
Eli McGee, from Houghton, will have his first haircut to raise money for charity.

Charity Fundraiser

Schoolboy to brave first haircut in aid of hospital that cared for his mum

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
The crash happened at the junction of Little Wilbraham Road between Stow-cum-Quy and Bottisham on January 27.

Cambs Live News

Cyclist, 52, dies in hospital after collision with Fiat 500 car near A14

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon