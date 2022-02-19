The Owl who was Afraid of the Dark by Jill Tomlinson. - Credit: WATERSTONES ST NEOTS

The Owl who is Afraid of the Dark is a much beloved children's classic and recently elevated to Royal status as it was the book that the Duchess of Cambridge chose to read on BBC's Cbeebies Bedtime Story to mark Mental Health Week.

Plop the baby owl is afraid of the dark which for an owl is a really big problem. His mother decides that he needs to learn more about the dark and so sends him out of the nest to meet others and find out what exactly what it is he is scared of.

He learns that the dark can be exciting and fun as well as necessary and fascinating, and soon overcomes his fear and is able to enjoy going out hunting with his father.

Told in a gently humorous way this is the perfect story to help small children overcome those night time fears and anxieties.

Each little chapter is a story in itself so perfect for a bedtime story to take you through the week.