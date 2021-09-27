Published: 12:05 PM September 27, 2021

The Ramsey Mens' team, but the whole club has had a fantastic year. - Credit: RAMSEY BOWLS CLUB

This week, we are featuring the Ramsey Bowls Club which says it has had a "fantastic year".

Here are just some of the achievements chalked up by members in the last 12 months, plus information about what they do and how to get involved.

The Mens' A team were promoted to the Mens' League Division One for the first time in 50 years. The B team also gained promotion to to Division Three in only their second year of being together.

At present there are five divisions with 43 teams from 23 clubs from across Cambridgeshire and Bedfordshire.

Ramsey entered its first team in 2008 with a second in 2019 and these were Ramsey Scarlet and Ramsey Gold.

You may also want to watch:

"Both teams progressed to Division Two but this year for the Gold side, a determined effort to reach the top tier was achieved – a great success for all who took part throughout the Season," said Barry McCormick from the club.

"Patsy and Richard Coles also held joint office as Huntingdonshire's EBF Ladies and Gents presidents this year, which was not only a great success for the club but also for the county.

"They also shared in another triumph in getting to the EBF finals in Skegness recently, playing in the Senior Pairs. Patsy also competing on her own in the Senior Ladies Singles.

Other notable wins for the club came as four Ramsey ladies won through to the EBA Finals at Leamington. Linda Levi, Alison Yeoman, Gill Willis and Jill Francis competed in the Senior Fours, as did Jill Francis in the Senior Singles. Alison McCormick walked away with the David Stewart Cup, for unbadged players. Three of the men’s team also travelled to Peterborough and came home with the Thomas Lenton Triples trophy.

"As our green is finally 'put to bed' for the winter works to commence on it, the club does not go into hibernation, we will continue to hold indoor events over the coming months.

The club green is adjacent to Ramsey Golf course and new members are welcome to join.

INFO: Contact bowls secretary Gill Willis at: gillsw50@yahoo.com or Barry McCormick, press officer, at: bazza1961@btinternet.com.

Contact Debbie Davies at: debbie.davies@archant.co.uk if you would like your club to feature in our Club of the Week feature.



