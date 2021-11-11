Noel Coward's Private Lives opens in Cambridge
- Credit: CAMBS ARTS THEATRE
Noël Coward’s gloriously entertaining Private Lives is the inaugural show from The Nigel Havers Theatre Company opening in Cambridge on November 22.
It tells the tale of Elyot and Amanda, who were once married, and find themselves on honeymoon with their new partners in the same hotel on the French Riviera.
Their initial horror quickly evaporates and soon they are sharing cocktails. Who knows what the future holds for them now?
The Olivier Award-winning Patricia Hodge, one of the country’s most loved actresses, plays Amanda. Nigel Havers, ever suave and thoroughly charming, plays Elyot, the role taken by Noël Coward himself in the original 1930 production.
Playing their new spouses, Victor and Sibyl, is Dugald Bruce-Lockhart and Natalie Walters.
The show opens at the Cambridge Arts Theatre on Monday, November 22 and runs until November 27.
Performances are Monday to Saturday at 7.30pm, with matinees on Thursday and Saturday at 2.30pm. Tickets are £25/£35/£40/£45 and available from the box office on: 01223 503333/ www.cambridgeartstheatre.com.
