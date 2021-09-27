News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Property Sport E-Edition
Pirates in the Park a 'huge draw' for St Neots residents

person

Tom Henman

Published: 7:00 PM September 27, 2021   
Four ladies and a dog dressed in pirate costumes

Pirates in the Park a 'huge draw' - Credit: HDC

Hundreds of residents and visitors descended on Regatta Meadow, as Huntingdonshire District Council held its free Pirates in the Park event.

Throughout the day on Sunday 19th September, visitors sang and danced to music, absorbed the entertainment and sampled the diverse range of food on offer. Children were left thrilled when offered a free balloon sword, inflated by pirate-themed entertainers.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Pirates in the Park event without a friendly but competitive ‘Best Dressed Pirate’ competition. 

Executive Leader of the Council, Cllr Ryan Fuller, said: “We know that events, such as Pirates in the Park, are a huge draw for both residents and visitors alike – thank you to all those who attended and supported the event. It’s important to us that we continue to support an events programme that showcases the best of Huntingdonshire.”

It was also a strong event for more than 20 local traders, all of whom joined the event to promote and sell their goods and services, with participation offered at no charge.

St Neots News

