Little Paxton Parish Council is hosting its annual village fete Paxfest & Fun Dog Show for families and the community to enjoy.

This year’s event will be opened by Bedford Pipe Band, followed by musical entertainment from Dewey School of Dance, Clickity Clack Parties, Cottenham Brass Band, Porterhouse Jazz 6 and Tom Sings Swing.

The event will start at 12 pm on Saturday, July 9, at the QEII Playing Field, Little Paxton.

Cllr Jean Matheson said: "‘Paxfest & Fun Dog Show is a wonderful community event with lots of stalls, barbeques, beer tent, refreshments, magic shows, donkey rides and petting farm.

"This year, there is a new attraction from Royston & District Model Engineering Society who will be bringing along their model steam engines and providing train rides.’

The Fun Dog Show starts at 1 pm with 16 dog show classes, including the best smiley dog and dog with the waggiest tail. Entrants can register on the day for £1.50 per dog class.

A special free shuttle bus service provided by TING Bus will be running between St. Neots and Little Paxton just for the event.