This is a beautiful wintery story about a friendship between a girl and a bear in the woods in snowy Norway.

Thea travels on Christmas Eve from England to Norway to spend Christmas with her father and his new Norwegian family.

She hopes to enjoy some precious time with him as she rarely sees him now, but instead her father is distant and disinterested.

Lonely, Thea makes a surprising discovery, there is a bear in the woods near the house.

The bear is scared and hungry and needs Thea’s help. And that’s how Thea finds herself going on an adventure to save the bear and to prove to everyone that he is a good bear.

This story is of unusual friendship, loneliness and how families come in different shapes and sizes. Thea is in a situation many children are in with parents being separated so it is good to see a Christmay story they can relate to.

Beautifully illustrated by award-winning illustrator, Fiona Woodcock.