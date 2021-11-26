News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
The Hunts Post > Things to do >

Childrens' Book of the Week: The Good Bear by Sarah Lean

Logo Icon

Kate Smith

Published: 1:00 PM November 26, 2021
The Good Bear by Sarah Lean is our Hunts Post children's book review.

The Good Bear by Sarah Lean is our Hunts Post children's book review. - Credit: WATERSTONES ST NEOTS

This is a beautiful wintery story about a friendship between a girl and a bear in the woods in snowy Norway. 

Thea travels on Christmas Eve from England to Norway to spend Christmas with her father and his new Norwegian family.

She hopes to enjoy some precious time with him as she rarely sees him now, but instead her father is distant and disinterested. 

Lonely, Thea makes a surprising discovery, there is a bear in the woods near the house.

The bear is scared and hungry and needs Thea’s help. And that’s how Thea finds herself going on an adventure to save the bear and to prove to everyone that he is a good bear. 

This story is of unusual friendship, loneliness and how families come in different shapes and sizes. Thea is in a situation many children are in with parents being separated so it is good to see a Christmay story they can relate to. 

Beautifully illustrated by award-winning illustrator, Fiona Woodcock. 

Most Read

  1. 1 London Luton Airport and NATS will go ahead with Huntingdonshire flight path
  2. 2 Two year ban on begging for these six
  3. 3 Man dies following crash on A1198 near St Ives last month
  1. 4 Drugs uncovered in Huntingdon home
  2. 5 WATCH: Extinction Rebellion block Amazon warehouse
  3. 6 Councillor wants apology for Nadine Dorries 'misogynist' tweet
  4. 7 Man who assaulted police officer claimed it was 'black magic'
  5. 8 Plans to improve safety and cut congestion in new A141 and St Ives scheme
  6. 9 The Real Pie Company has opened in Huntingdon
  7. 10 Drug Dealer from Huntingdon has been sentenced
St Neots News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

St Ives cocaine dealer Mohammed Islam has been jailed for two and a half years.

St Ives cocaine dealer is jailed

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
Mayor of St Neots Stephen Ferguson in the Market Square.

Vital improvements for St Neots town centre move a step closer

Julian Makey

person
A Motorcyclist has been left fighting for his life after a crash near Harrison Way Roundabout near St Ives.

Cambs Live

Motorcyclist left fighting for his life following serious crash in St Ives

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
A1307: Teenager dies in fatal crash on slip road near Fen Drayton.

Cambs Live

Motorcyclist, 17, dies after A1307 crash at Fen Drayton

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon