Tickets on sale for music and comedy events in Hunts

Debbie Davies

Published: 4:03 PM January 21, 2022
Rich Hall is performing at the Hinchingbrooke Performing Arts Centre on May 20.

Rich Hall is performing at the Hinchingbrooke Performing Arts Centre on May 20.

The Jesterlarf Club comedy club is bringing some of the biggest names in comedy and the very best tribute bands to St Neots and Huntingdon over the next few months.

As live comedy and music shows finally get back on the feet due to the relaxing of lockdown restrictions, the club already has some top acts on the bill and ready to perform in front of live audiences again.

Over in St Neots, the venue is the Priory Centre, and first up, in association with Black Cat Radio, the season kicks off on March 11 with comedian Gary Delaney.

Delaney is considered a grandmaster of the one-liner and has appeared on Live at the Apollo and is a regular on Mock The Week.

At the same venue on May 27, it is the unmissable Absolute Bowie who are winners of the UK’s Best Tribute Band award and whose stunning stage show, excellent musicianship and costume changes galore celebrate the life and music of the inspirational and iconic Starman, bringing to life once again the music and persona of the great performer.

Over in Huntingdon, at the Hinchingbrooke Performing Arts Centre, first on the bill on April 23 it is a fantastic back To The 90’s Britpop night with the incredible Oasis tribute band Supernova.

The band will bring a full live show with fan's favourites and out and out classics from the Gallagher brothers, all cut together with a clever and stunning video backdrop that syncs original live footage and Supernova’s live show.

This will create a stunning live show experience of one of the most iconic rock 'n' roll bands of all time and with a special guest DJ support who’ll take you back to the 90’s for a top night of Brit-Pop nostalgia and entertainment.

On May 20, at the same venue, it’s Have I Got News For You and Qi regular Rich Hall who brings his unique blend of acerbic stand-up comedy combined with spit and sawdust alt-country lyricism for a gut-busting, rib-tickling, toe-tapping Hoedown.

Details for all the shows and tickets prices can be found on the Jesterlarf website at: www.jesterlarf.com

