Published: 4:09 PM September 20, 2021

Members of the Huntingdon Male Voice Choir (HMVC) have resumed face-to-face rehearsals following 18 months of weekly practice on Zoom.

Despite the challenges of rehearsing online during lockdown, several new pieces of music were successfully introduced, including items in Welsh, Italian and German.

These are being readied for a series of concerts planned in the coming months, and will feature alongside established favourites which range from Zulu chants and operatic arias through to songs from the musicals and pop classics.

Musical director Peter Davies said: “It’s really great to be back together again, rehearsing indoors after so many months on Zoom, although we did manage a few outdoor rehearsals in the summer.

"If anyone wants to join us, we have a programme for introducing men who are new to singing and those wishing to return.

"It’s hard work, but incredibly rewarding when we all sing together for our audiences. And, of course, all our concerts benefit charities near and far.”

HMVC also produced a video of their version of Billy Joel’s And So It Goes during lockdown which can be viewed on their Facebook page If you are interested in the viewing the video, or joining the choir, contact them, by visiting: www.facebook.com/HuntingdonMaleVoiceChoir.