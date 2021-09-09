Step back in time on St Neots Market Square this weekend

Published: 7:52 AM September 9, 2021

There will be a chance to sit in replica medieval stocks and to try food from the past when the Living History Festival makes its return to St Neots Market Square on Saturday.

Characters visiting the town, include Viking warriors, the 'Eynesbury Giant', and soldiers from the Civil War who fought a battle on the Market Square in 1648.

St Neots Museum, which is behind the event, said it was delighted that the festival was returning to the town centre, where markets have been held for nearly 900 years.

Curator Liz Davies said: “Come along to this free event and step back in time. Visitors can meet an amazing group of characters who will bring alive the history of St Neots.

“You can sit in our replica medieval stocks, once situated in St Neots churchyard, chat to history experts about every period from Romans to Victorians and taste the food of the past.”

She thanked St Neots town Council and Giggs & Co for supporting the event.

The event highlights food, linking with the Heritage Open Days, whose theme this year is Edible England, and there will be an opportunity to discover Tudor cooking and try a taste of Roman food.

Visitors will be able to sample Tudor food at the event on St Neots Market Square. - Credit: ST NEOTS MUSEUM

There will also be information about the rations carried by local soldiers during the First World War and a chance to hear the stories of a soldier rescued from the Dunkirk evacuation in May 1940.

In addition to the Vikings, who destroyed St Neots first priory in AD1010, and the Eynesbury Giant, who was more than 8ft tall, there will be Tudor craftsmen and women from the time of King Henry VIII, Napoleonic soldiers and men and women from the English Civil War who fought a battle on St Neots Market Square.

The Living History Festival runs from 11am-4pm on September 11 and is free.

An archaeology identification session takes place at the museum on the same day from 11am-1pm where expert Helen Fowler, county finds liaison officer, will attempt to identify unusual objects visitors have found. There is no need to book.





