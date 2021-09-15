News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Property Sport E-Edition
A giant step back in time at Living History event

Julian Makey

Published: 8:27 AM September 15, 2021   
Members of the public were able to try out the stocks on St Neots Market Square.

Members of the public were able to try out the stocks on St Neots Market Square.

The lives of people from the Roman era to the Second World War were recreated at a Living History event in St Neots.

There was plenty to entertain the crowds at the Living History event in St Neots.

There was plenty to entertain the crowds at the Living History event in St Neots.

The Eynesbury giant also took part and there were announcements from the Town Crier, including that the mayor was in the stocks.

Liz Davies, curator of St Neots Museum, said: “The event was a huge success with hundreds of visitors. There must have been well over 1,000 by the end of the day.

More than 1,000 people attended the event in St Neots.

More than 1,000 people attended the event in St Neots.

“The re-enactors were really delighted to be able to tell the stories of their period from the Romans to the Second World War, and the visitors were delighted to enjoy an outdoor event with so many friendly faces.

Liz said: “We were so lucky with the weather and our survey results from visitors were really positive, even if your English was limited you could enjoy watching the re-enactors, so something for everyone."

There were re-enactments from several eras.

There were re-enactments from several eras.




