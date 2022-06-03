Residents of Murrayfield Drive in Edinburgh, sitting down to a previous Jubilee street party. Street parties in Huntingdonshire will start from today. - Credit: PA

Today marks the second day of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, as the district moves from beacon lighting ceremonies to services of thanksgiving and the first of street parties begin.

Take a look at some of the events happening across Huntingdonshire on June 3.

St Neots

Come and view the 50's exhibition at St Peter's Church, Offord Darcy, from 2-5pm. There will be a display of 1950s memorabilia showing how much life has changed in 70 years.

St Neots Parish Church tower opening. From 10am-2pm, residents are invited to climb to the top for a view across town to celebrate the tower's opening.

Jubilee Craft Beer, Wine & Gin Festival with live music at Brook House front garden from 11am-9pm. Entry is £10.

Mill Hill Road Jubilee Street party from 1pm. Eaton Ford Green. Face painting, cake stalls and an ice cream truck from 4pm.

St Ives

Multi-Faith Service in Market Hill featuring prayers, hymns and thanksgiving offered by representatives of different faith traditions starting at 11am.

Singing in the Reign at the Corn Exchange, a selection of songs to sing-along to will be played from 7pm.

Ramsey

Visit Ramsey Rural Museum from 6:30-9:30pm for a talk about Hereward the Wake, The Normans and Mia's Bayeux tapestry story. Entry is £10 per person, and cream tea will be available for £4.

Jubilee Street Party, from 11:30-3:30pm, along Great Whyte. Bring your own picnic lunch to accompany music and activities for the children.

Godmanchester

Today is the second day of the Comrades club Jubilee weekend Beer and Cider festival. Live music, food and various fun activities will be on show from midday.

Huntingdon Methodist Church

Community Afternoon Tea with displays, children's entertainment and a performance from the Military Wives Choir from 2.30-5pm.

Hemingford Abbots & Grey

Music Night and BBQ on the playfield at Hemingford pavilion from 6-10pm. The event features music from the 50s onwards. Children's entertainment and bouncy castles will also be in use from 5-9pm.

Pidley

Pidley Community Centre Jubilee celebrations with a picnic, bouncy castles, cakes and drinks from 12pm.







