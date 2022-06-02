Bunting is up and flags are fluttering as people all over the district are set and ready for the Jubilee celebrations. - Credit: Hunts Post

Today marks the start of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations and the beginning of a four-day bank holiday weekend.

To celebrate her majesty's 70 years of service on the throne, an abundance of events are taking place across the nation and in Huntingdonshire.

Find out what is happening today in the district and don't miss any of the beacon lighting ceremonies at 9.45 this evening.

St Neots

Jubilee Tea and Cake at St May's Church, Eynesbury, from 10am-2pm.

St Ives

Coronation viewing at the Corn Exchange from 6pm. A film of the 1953 coronation will be shown before a screening of 'The Duke' by Screen St Ives.

Ramsey

Platinum Jubilee Seniors Tea Party and entertainment from 2-4pm at Ramsey Community Centre.

A Right Royal Knees Up. Residents are invited to the 1940's camp for an open-air extravaganza featuring live music from 3.30-11.30pm. Gates open at 2pm, and attendees can bring a picnic or buy food.

Huntingdon

Jubilee weekend at the Lord Protector Pub & Sports Bar with karaoke followed by live music on Sunday.

Godmanchester

Today is the first day of the Comrades club Jubilee weekend Beer and Cider festival. Live music, food and various fun activities will be on show from midday.

Huntingdon Methodist Church

Refreshments, displays, memorabilia and audio visuals of the coronation will be shown from 10am to midday.

Grafham

Rumble Live's Big family campout Jubilee celebration starts at 4pm. There will be three 60-minute woodland laser tag sessions, evening campfire food and breakfast. Tickets are £50 and entry is £20 for those who wish to camp only.

Hemingford Abbots & Hemingford Grey

Picnic in the Park at Hemingford Abbots Playing Field and Village Hall from 1-6pm. Bring your own picnic and enjoy stalls, a hog roast courtesy of Axe & Compasses, live music, and more.

Bring your own picnics to enjoy an informal Jubilee picnic at Daintree Green Hemingford Grey from 1-4pm.

Children's entertainment and inflatables at the Hemingford pavilion from 5-9pm.



