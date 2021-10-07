News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Property Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > Things to do >

Can you take a photo for The Hunts Post?

Author Picture Icon

Debbie Davies

Published: 6:03 PM October 7, 2021   
Gerry Brown sent us his image of a Cranefly, more commonly known as a Daddy Long Legs.

Gerry Brown sent us his image of a Cranefly, more commonly known as a Daddy Long Legs. - Credit: GERRY BROWN

Here are just a few of our Readers' Photo images for this week. If you would like to submit a photograph, send it via email to: editor@huntspost.co.uk.

Our current theme is Winter, but we will accept images on any subject. We prefer jpeg images and please provide your full name with a description of where the photo was taken.

Graham James took his autumnal pic in the Riverside Park in St Neots.

Graham James took his autumnal pic in the Riverside Park in St Neots. - Credit: GRAHAM JAMES

Dorothy Smith captured this butterfly on a leaf in St Ives.

Dorothy Smith captured this butterfly on a leaf in St Ives. - Credit: DOROTHY SMITH

Sarah Knight took her photo in Hartford.

Sarah Knight took her photo in Hartford. - Credit: SARAH KNIGHT

James Sinclair sent us his image of a heron which he took at Houghton.

James Sinclair sent us his image of a heron which he took at Houghton. - Credit: JAMES SINCLAIR

Gerry Brown took this photo in Warboys.

Gerry Brown took this photo in Warboys. - Credit: GERRY BROWN

Heron with fish, taken by Daniel Heathcote at Huntingdon.

Heron with fish, taken by Daniel Heathcote at Huntingdon. - Credit: DANIEL HEATHCOTE























Huntingdon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A motorcyclist has died at the scene of a serious collision near St Neots on the B645 slip road of the A1 Northbound. 

Cambs Live

Motorcyclist killed in crash on A1 slip road near St Neots

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Caught in the act: Hare courser in Cambridgeshire  

Cambs Live | Exclusive

Caught on camera a hare courser in action – warning these photos may...

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
The shop Pandora has now closed 

Cambs Live

Pandora in Huntingdon has closed down

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Former male model Jesse Burgess has bought the Old Grammar School site in St Ives. 

Cambs Live

Former Vogue and GQ model buys historic landmark in Cambridgeshire

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon