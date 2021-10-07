Here are just a few of our Readers' Photo images for this week. If you would like to submit a photograph, send it via email to: editor@huntspost.co.uk.
Our current theme is Winter, but we will accept images on any subject. We prefer jpeg images and please provide your full name with a description of where the photo was taken.
Graham James took his autumnal pic in the Riverside Park in St Neots.
- Credit: GRAHAM JAMES
Dorothy Smith captured this butterfly on a leaf in St Ives.
- Credit: DOROTHY SMITH
Sarah Knight took her photo in Hartford.
- Credit: SARAH KNIGHT
James Sinclair sent us his image of a heron which he took at Houghton.
- Credit: JAMES SINCLAIR
Gerry Brown took this photo in Warboys.
- Credit: GERRY BROWN
Heron with fish, taken by Daniel Heathcote at Huntingdon.
- Credit: DANIEL HEATHCOTE
Become a Supporter
This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.
Become a Supporter