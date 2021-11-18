News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
Here are some of our Readers' Photos for this week

Author Picture Icon

Debbie Davies

Published: 12:33 PM November 18, 2021
Gerry Brown took his image at the Somersham Nature Reserve.

Gerry Brown took his image at the Somersham Nature Reserve. - Credit: GERRY BROWN

Can you take a photograph for The Hunts Post? We would love to see your Autumn and Winter images.

We prefer Jpeg images and please include your full name and a brief description of your image.

Autumn trees in Godmanchester taken by Zoe Haverley

Autumn trees in Godmanchster taken by Zoe Haverley. - Credit: ZOE HAVERLEY

The beauty of Autumn at Hinchingbrooke Park captured by Val Thompson.

The beauty of Autumn at Hinchingbrooke Park captured by Val Thompson. - Credit: VAL THOMPSON

Val Thompson's image of a dragonfly taken at Hinchingbrooke Park in Huntingdon.

Val Thompson's image of a dragonfly taken at Hinchingbrooke Park in Huntingdon. - Credit: VAL THOMPSON

Annette Eggett, from Hemingford Grey, took this image for The Hunts Post.

Annette Eggett, from Hemingford Grey, took this image for The Hunts Post. - Credit: ANNETTE EGGETT

Mags Frost sent us this photo she took on an Autumn walk.

Mags Frost sent us this photo she took on an Autumn walk. - Credit: MAGS FROST

Daniela Smith sent us her photo of All Saints Church in St Ives.

Daniela Smith sent us her photo of All Saints Church in St Ives. - Credit: DANIELA SMITH

A swan on the river at Eaton Socon taken by David Remmington.

A swan on the river at Eaton Socon taken by David Remmington. - Credit: DAVID REMMINGTON










