Some of this week's Hunts Post Reader Photos

Published: 2:58 PM October 27, 2021

Gill Butt took her photo at sunrise at Cambridge Market. - Credit: GILL BUTT

Here are some of our Reader Photos this week. Some beautiful sunrises and autumnal scenes make lovely viewing.

Valarie and Ida choosing pumpkins. - Credit: Rhiannon Sarginson

Sunset over Hartford taken by Lorraine Sturgeon. - Credit: LORRAINE STURGEON

Thank you to everyone who has taken the time to send in their photos. We love seeing the changing seasons and the wonderful nature and open spaces in Huntingdonshire.

Jenny Gough took her photo in Priory Park in St Neots. - Credit: JENNY GOUGH

Gerry Brown took his photo at the Somersham Nature Reserve. - Credit: GERRY BROWN

Our current theme is autumn, but we are happy to accept photos on any subject.

If you would like to send us a photo, we prefer jpeg images and you must provide your full name and include a brief description of what you have photographed and where the image was taken.

Send via email: editor@huntspost.co.uk.

Daniela Smith took this image in Houghton. - Credit: DANIELA SMITH

An image of Hinchingbrooke Country Park taken by Lorna Watkins. - Credit: LORNA WATKINS







