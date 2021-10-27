News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Property Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > Things to do >

Some of this week's Hunts Post Reader Photos

Author Picture Icon

Debbie Davies

Published: 2:58 PM October 27, 2021   
Gill Butt took her photo at sunrise at Cambridge Market.

Gill Butt took her photo at sunrise at Cambridge Market. - Credit: GILL BUTT

Here are some of our Reader Photos this week. Some beautiful sunrises and autumnal scenes make lovely viewing.

Valarie and Ida choosing pumpkins.

Valarie and Ida choosing pumpkins. - Credit: Rhiannon Sarginson

Sunset over Hartford taken by Lorraine Sturgeon.

Sunset over Hartford taken by Lorraine Sturgeon. - Credit: LORRAINE STURGEON

Thank you to everyone who has taken the time to send in their photos. We love seeing the changing seasons and the wonderful nature and open spaces in Huntingdonshire.

Jenny Gough took her photo in Priory Park in St Neots.

Jenny Gough took her photo in Priory Park in St Neots. - Credit: JENNY GOUGH

Gerry Brown took his photo at the Somersham Nature Reserve.

Gerry Brown took his photo at the Somersham Nature Reserve. - Credit: GERRY BROWN

Our current theme is autumn, but we are happy to accept photos on any subject.

If you would like to send us a photo, we prefer jpeg images and you must provide your full name and include a brief description of what you have photographed and where the image was taken.

Send via email: editor@huntspost.co.uk.

Daniela Smith took this image in Houghton.

Daniela Smith took this image in Houghton. - Credit: DANIELA SMITH

An image of Hinchingbrooke Country Park taken by Lorna Watkins.

An image of Hinchingbrooke Country Park taken by Lorna Watkins. - Credit: LORNA WATKINS



You may also want to watch:

Huntingdon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Boots on Huntingdon High Street is closed today due to flooding.

Numerous Huntingdon High Street shops shut due to flooding

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Alex Fitzpatrick

St Neots murder to feature in 24 Hours in Police Custody

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Aerial progress of work on Huntingdon Rail Station.

A14

Station hub will "breathe new life" into Huntingdon

Julian Makey

person
A new restaurant called Di-Ritas has opened in St Ives town centre 

Video

Take a sneaky peak inside the new Di Rita's at No2 restaurant in St Ives

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon