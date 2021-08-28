Here is this week's selection of Hunts Post Readers' Photos. The current theme is 'summer' but we can accept photos on any subject.
Send your image, with full name and a brief description, to: editor@huntspost.co.uk.
Andy Kerridge sent us this magnificent image.
- Credit: ANDY KERRIDGE
Andy Hawkins captured this image of a butterfly at his allotment.
- Credit: ANDY HAWKINS
This is Esther Spicer's dog Bernardo in a cow field in Eaton Socon.
- Credit: ESTHER SPICER
Sandra Newman took this photo of a bee and a butterfly at Madingley Hall.
- Credit: SANDRA NEWMAN
Peter Walter took his photo at Buckden Marina.
- Credit: PETER WALTER
Peter Smith, from St Ives, sent us his close-up photo of a bee.
- Credit: PSTER SMITH
Denis Munday sent us this pic for Readers' Photos.
- Credit: DENISE MUNDAY
Denise Munday captured a bee on a sunflower.
- Credit: DENISE MUNDAY
Gerry Brown got up close and personal with an ostrich at Johnsons of Old Hurst.
- Credit: GERRY BROWN
Jonathan Marshall took this photo of the harvest in action at Woodwalton.
- Credit: WOODWALTON
Peter Hagger took this image at Hammerton Zoo.
- Credit: PETER HAGGER
