News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Property Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > Things to do >

See this week's Readers Photos

Author Picture Icon

Debbie Davies

Published: 4:00 PM August 28, 2021   
Poppy the cat sent in by Moria Clelland of Hemingford Grey.

Poppy the cat sent in by Moria Clelland of Hemingford Grey. - Credit: MORIA CLELLAND

Here is this week's selection of Hunts Post Readers' Photos. The current theme is 'summer' but we can accept photos on any subject. 

Send your image, with full name and a brief description, to: editor@huntspost.co.uk.

Andy Kerridge sent us this magnificent image.

Andy Kerridge sent us this magnificent image. - Credit: ANDY KERRIDGE

Andy Hawkins captured this image of a butterfly at his allotment.

Andy Hawkins captured this image of a butterfly at his allotment. - Credit: ANDY HAWKINS

This is Esther Spicer's dog Bernardo in a cow field in Eaton Socon.

This is Esther Spicer's dog Bernardo in a cow field in Eaton Socon. - Credit: ESTHER SPICER

Sandra Newman took this photo of a bee and a butterfly at Madingley Hall.

Sandra Newman took this photo of a bee and a butterfly at Madingley Hall. - Credit: SANDRA NEWMAN

Peter Walter took his photo at Buckden Marina.

Peter Walter took his photo at Buckden Marina. - Credit: PETER WALTER

Peter Smith, from St Ives, sent us his close-up photo of a bee.

Peter Smith, from St Ives, sent us his close-up photo of a bee. - Credit: PSTER SMITH

Denis Munday sent us this pic for Readers' Photos.

Denis Munday sent us this pic for Readers' Photos. - Credit: DENISE MUNDAY

Denise Munday captured a bee on a sunflower.

Denise Munday captured a bee on a sunflower. - Credit: DENISE MUNDAY

Gerry Brown got up close and personal with an ostrich at Johnsons of Old Hurst.

Gerry Brown got up close and personal with an ostrich at Johnsons of Old Hurst. - Credit: GERRY BROWN

Jonathan Marshall took this photo of the harvest in action at Woodwalton.

Jonathan Marshall took this photo of the harvest in action at Woodwalton. - Credit: WOODWALTON

Peter Hagger took this image at Hammerton Zoo.

Peter Hagger took this image at Hammerton Zoo. - Credit: PETER HAGGER












































































Huntingdon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Eddie Ransome

Drug dealer ordered to pay back more than £150,000

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Applegreen service station

Cambs Live

Lone cashier held up at gunpoint at service station

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
A new timetable will be introduced on August 28.

Rail timetable change means loss of fast train

Julian Makey

Logo Icon
Two-car crash in Hemingford Grey - but luckily no one was seriously injured. 

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Two-car crash at 'dangerous junction' in Hunts village

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon