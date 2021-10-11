Club of the Week: Hemingford Lawn Tennis Club
The ladies of the Hemingfords Lawn Tennis Club ended the season on a high note after picking up the Bergen Trophy at the annual ladies double tournament which was held on September 18.
The club itself caters for social and competitive tennis and welcomes people of all abilities. The club has three carpet courts, which are open throughout the year.
During the summer, we have three club sessions a week, on Tuesday morning from 9:30, Thursday evening from 6pm and Sunday afternoon from 2pm. We also organise regular tournaments. There is also the opportunity for league match play in the local Huntingdon and Peterborough league.
Where Do They Meet: The club is located on Manor Road, which connects Hemingford Grey and Hemingford Abbots, next to the Hemingford Pavilion.
Is There a Cost? There are various subscription options available for singles and families.
Contact: Go to the club website which has plenty of information.
