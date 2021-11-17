News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
The Hunts Post > Things to do >

Childs Book Review: Greg The Sausage Roll by Mark and Roxanne Hoyle

Logo Icon

Teresa Knight

Published: 7:15 PM November 17, 2021
Greg The Sausage Roll by Mark and Roxanne Hoyle.

Greg The Sausage Roll by Mark and Roxanne Hoyle. - Credit: WATERSTONES ST NEOTS

In this lovely children's picture book we follow a Christmassy adventure where Santa needs some help on Christmas Eve and who should step into the limelight but Greg The Sausage Roll!

Not the most traditional Christmas figure, I grant you, but this can compete with the best Christmas fun.

A family rush into a bakery shop to see if they can find a mince pie to leave out for Santa on Christmas Eve, however the baker is about to shut and with no mince pie in sight they take home Greg The Sausage Roll instead. 

Greg is placed onto the mantelpiece next to a rather unimpressed carrot and with the scuffle of someone coming down the chimney his adventures are about to begin.

A lovely tale which is particularly good to read out loud to little ones.

St Neots News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Poundstretcher in St Ives is closing down

Poundstretcher is closing down in St Ives

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Petrica Lescaru, 27, was sentenced to seven years in prison and placed on the Sex Offenders Register.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Rapist assaulted woman at home in Huntingdon after she 'turned him down'

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
Pupils and staff at Cromwell Academy in Huntingdon are celebrating.

'Good' Ofsted rating for Huntingdon school

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
Recovery of a Mercedes GL following a two vehicle crash on the Forty Foot Bank, Chatteris. 

Cambs Live

Cars enter river after Fenland crash

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon