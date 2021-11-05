The Dragon with the Blazing Bottom by Beach. - Credit: WATERSTONES ST NEOTS

This is a very fiery fairy tale of a dragon who can’t breathe fire anymore and is worried about his image.

His knight Sr Wayne tries to help the dragon by checking out his teeth, his tongue, his breath, and in the end prescribes a spicy meal of lava, burning bush, fireworks and a very mouldy piece of cheese, but to no avail.

The dragon in despair considers retirement when suddenly the fiery flames appear from somewhere he was not expecting!

The illustrations are beautiful and the story is full of brilliant humour. Beach, a brand new children author and illustrator, is a star in the making and I can’t wait for another book by her in this series.