Book Review: The Christmas Pig by JK Rowling

Jacqui Howchin

Published: 1:16 PM October 31, 2021
The Christmas Pig by JK Rowling

The Christmas Pig by JK Rowling - Credit: WATERSTONES ST NEOTS

JK Rowling's new book The Christmas Pig is sure to spread some festive joy for children everywhere.

This heart warming adventure is about one boy’s love for his most treasured possession and how far he will go to find it.

Jack has always loved his soft toy called Dur Pig. Then, on Christmas Eve when it goes missing, Jack and the disappointing new replacement pig set out on a magical journey to save the best friend that Jack has ever had. 

JK Rowling has once again created a world that will be loved by children and adults alike. It is perfect to read with all ages and a great way to start those awkward conversations about feelings and emotions. 

It is sure to become a Christmas classic.


