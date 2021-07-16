Hunts Post Child Book Review: Ten Minutes to Bed by Rhianno Fielding
Jo Sellick
- Credit: WATERSTONES ST NEOTS
Ten Minutes to Bed Little Dragon is a visually wonderful book, with illustrations from Chris Chatterton.
The idea behind the book is to encourage little ones into that all-important bedtime routine.
It tells the story of sibling dragons, Flicker and Flash, as they cross the skies in time for bed. That is, until Flicker finds a lost egg!
Can the dragons fly the egg to safety and make it home before bedtime? The beautiful illustrations and rhyming tales make this book a treat for adults as well as children.
The minute countdown is sure to teach your little ones the importance of getting ready for good night's sleep.
Warning: you'll be wishing for your own baby dragon by the end of this book!
