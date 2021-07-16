News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Book Review: Ten Minutes to Bed by Rhianno Fielding

Jo Sellick

Published: 6:00 PM July 16, 2021   
Hunts Post Book Review: Ten Minutes to Bed Little Dragon by Rhiannon Fielding.

Ten Minutes to Bed Little Dragon by Rhiannon Fielding. - Credit: WATERSTONES ST NEOTS

Ten Minutes to Bed Little Dragon is a visually wonderful book, with illustrations from Chris Chatterton.

The idea behind the book is to encourage little ones into that all-important bedtime routine.

It tells the story of sibling dragons, Flicker and Flash, as they cross the skies in time for bed. That is, until Flicker finds a lost egg!

Can the dragons fly the egg to safety and make it home before bedtime? The beautiful illustrations and rhyming tales make this book a treat for adults as well as children.

The minute countdown is sure to teach your little ones the importance of getting ready for good night's sleep. 

Warning: you'll be wishing for your own baby dragon by the end of this book!

Read our review of The Good Thieves here

